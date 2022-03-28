GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking into how a person died in Grand Rapids.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Hoyt Street SE east of Nelson Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department didn’t release any information about the person who died except for that he is male.

It’s not yet clear how he died. The death is being treated as suspicious and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.