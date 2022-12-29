GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a string of break-ins and attempted break-ins at businesses across Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the following businesses were targeted early Thursday morning:

Around 2:47 a.m., a break-in happened at the Alger Quick Stop located at 2365 Eastern Avenue SE.

Around 3:14 a.m., a break-in happened at the BP gas station located at 3110 Plainfield Avenue NE.

Around 3:15 a.m., an attempted break-in happened at the Speedway located at 3210 Plainfield Avenue NE.

Around 3:27 a.m., a break-in happened at the Mobile gas station located at 1760 Alpine Avenue NW.

Around 3:54 a.m., an attempted break-in happened at 3Fifteen Cannabis located at 3423 Plainfield Avenue NE.

At an unknown time, an attempted break-in happened at North End Beer and Liquor located at 1585 Plainfield Avenue NE.

After reviewing surveillance video, the police department said it was searching for three men.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, an orange face covering, a puffy black jacket, black pants and white shoes. The second was last seen wearing a blue face covering, a black hooded jacket, dark pants and black shoes. The third was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded puffy jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and gloves.

A photo of a rock believed to be used in a string of attempted break-ins and break-ins in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Police Department)

The suspects used a large rock to break the front door or windows of several of the businesses. When inside, the suspects stole e-cigarettes, vaping cartridges and other tobacco products. In at least one case, an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from a cash register, according to a GRPD news release.

At least one of the vehicles involved was a white 2012 Toyota 4Runner that was stolen out of Wyoming earlier in the night. Michigan State Police found the vehicle abandoned shortly after the last burglary was reported at the US-131 and I-196 interchange, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The police department encourages businesses to use good crime prevention strategies, including good indoor and outdoor lighting, an audible alarm system and a high-quality video security system. GRPD provides free security assessment to businesses, which can be requested by calling the Crime Prevention Unit at 616.456.3363 or emailing jniemchick@grcity.us.