GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people shot several rounds into a restaurant in Grand Rapids Thursday.

It happened around 6:05 p.m. at Wing Heaven, located at 2020 Eastern Avenue SE near Burton Street, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

Witnesses say two suspects got out of a vehicle and shot several times into the restaurant, GRPD said.

Officers did not find any victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616.456.3380 or contact Silent Observer by calling 616.774.2345 or online at silentobserver.org.