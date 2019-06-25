GRPD: Man critically injured in 3rd shooting Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are calling on the community for its help in curbing city violence after seven shootings in 60 hours, which injured five people.

The most recent one happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Corinne Street SW between Buchanan and Division avenues.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s or 40s, was near death when officers arrived and revived him enough to get him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Sgt. Dan Adams said the man is in critical condition.

Neighbors said they heard six to eight gunshots before seeing distraught loved ones.

“It was pretty loud. We thought it was fireworks, but then I was like, it’s too loud to be fireworks,” said a neighbor who did not want to be named.

“We heard screaming and we came out and it was the guy’s girlfriend who was there screaming, seeing what had happened,” the neighbor described.

She said the woman was traumatized.

“She was just crying there because she seen him with blood all over his shirt,” the neighbor said.

Seven shootings in the last 60 hours in Grand Rapids. GRPD meeting with the media after the latest shooting in the 100 block of Corinne Street SW. This shooting comes just hours after another shooting one block away. Posted by Justin Kollar on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Police are looking for two men who ran from the scene. However, officers do not have precise descriptions of the suspects.

Adams said K-9 officers tried to track the shooters, but weren’t successful. Forensics and ballistics experts have arrived on the scene to collect evidence and process the scene.

The neighbor said sound of gunshots is too common in the southwest side neighborhood.

“We don’t like living here because there’s always fights,” she said.

Neighbors are concerned about also becoming victims.

“We just worry too much because we have kids in the house and we’re worried that maybe one of the bullets might go through and hurt one of us,” the neighbor said.

She believes the violence in the neighborhood is drug-related.

“We wanna be safe, we wanna live in place that’s no drama, but we have it all the time basically,” she said.

Officers say its too early to tell if the Corinne Street shooting is related to another shooting a block north that wounded a woman. She was inside a vehicle parked in front of a house on Dickinson Street SW when she was shot multiple times.

The first shooting of the day happened in the 1000 block of Jennette Avenue on the city’s northwest side. Police said no one was injured after a house was hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

“Not only is this concerning, it’s completely unacceptable. This is in Grand Rapids. This is a wonderful community, it’s a safe community and this type of behavior and this type of level of violence will just not be tolerated. The city of Grand Rapids is behind the effort and I believe truly that the community is behind the efforts as well,” said Adams.

Grand Rapids police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact them on Facebook, call 616.456.4177 or submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

“This is not a huge, huge city. People know people, it’s almost like everybody knows everybody else, and people are going to know who’s involved. People are going to know connections, people are going to know where weapons are hidden and all those kinds of things,” said Adams.

“We can’t continue to allow this to happen,” he added.

GRPD Interim Chief David Kiddle echoed Adams’ sentiment.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington arrives at the scene of a shooting on Corinne Street SW. (June 25, 2019)

City Manager Mark Washington was also at the scene of the third shooting. He was riding along with Kiddle when the crime happened.