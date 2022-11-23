Police investigate a shooting at the Park Place Apartment Homes in southeast Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Park Place Apartment Homes on Marshall Avenue SE near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

The two victims — a man and a woman — were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in serious but stable condition, according to GRPD.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. Police did not release any suspect information.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.