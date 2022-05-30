GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Dallas Avenue SE between Fisk Road SE and Hall Street SE. It’s near the intersection of Hall Street SE and Fuller Avenue SE.

Police did not provide any additional information but said more information would be released later in the day.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, whether any arrests have been made or if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

