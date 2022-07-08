Police investigating a shooting on Wealthy Street near Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids Friday, July 8, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Friday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that the Grand Rapids Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on Wealthy Street SE near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE.

Police block off a portion of Wealthy Street near the intersection of Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids Friday, July 8, 2022.

Police have blocked off a portion of Wealthy Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw a person being taken away in an ambulance. Their injuries and condition are unknown.

Authorities have not released any additional information surrounding the shooting.

