Police investigate shooting in NE Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police investigating a shooting near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Drexel Drive on the city’s northeast side Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side Friday morning.

The shooting happened sometime early Friday morning near the intersection of Diamond Avenue NE and Drexel Drive NE between Knapp and Leonard streets.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not release any additional information surrounding the shooting.

Police did not confirm if there were any injuries, but a neighbor told News 8 that they saw a person being taken away in an ambulance.

Anyone with information can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.