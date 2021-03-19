Police investigate shooting, crash on Grand Rapids’ northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating an incident on the city’s northeast side involving a shooting and traffic crash in which two people received minor injuries.

It happened Friday around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Dean St. NE and Coit Ave. NE.

A car that witnesses say was hit by gunfire in the area of Dean St. NE and Coit Ave. NE in Grand Rapids on March 19, 2021.

Officers were sent to the area after police received multiple 911 calls from people saying they heard gun shots and saw a car leaving the area that might be involved, a GRPD release said. Witnesses told News 8 that a vehicle in the area of Dean St. NE and Coit Ave. NE was caught in the crossfire.

When the officers got to the scene of the traffic crash just a block south on Ann St. NE near Coit Ave. NE, they found a male and a female victim with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t know if the victims’ injuries were the result of the shooting or the crash. Further details weren’t released.

Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.