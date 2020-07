GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a house was shot at early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Watkins Street SE near Eastern Avenue SE.

Police say they found 20 shell castings across the street from the house that was shot at. A total of seven rounds hit the house — one went into the home through a window and another hit the gas meter.

Residents were sleeping at the time, police say.

At this time, there isn’t any suspect or vehicle information.