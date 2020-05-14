2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Southeast Grand Rapids in which two people were injured.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Dallas Ave. SE and Watkins St. SE, just west of Martin Luther King Park.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams told News 8 that when officers arrived at the scene, one of the vehicles was gone. It was found not long after, a few blocks away — but without its driver.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, including one in critical condition. Further details were not released.

Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to get more information. Tune in to News 8 at 5 for the latest and check back for updates on woodtv.com.