Police investigate reports of shootings in SW GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after several reports of shots fired in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

One incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Crofton Street SW and Roosevelt Avenue SW. A News 8 crew saw officers checking out two cars in the area.

Then a short distance away at the intersection of Century Avenue SW and Vries Street SW officers were looking at a third car.

Police officials confirmed the two crime scenes are connected. They couldn’t confirm if there were any reports of injuries.

