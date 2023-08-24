GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest as they investigate a report of indecent exposure at a gas station in Grand Rapids last month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a customer allegedly exposed himself to an employee around 3 p.m. on July 20 at the Mobil gas station on Alpine Avenue NW between Ann and Richmond Streets.

The man was seen driving away in a dark blue SUV, possibly a Subaru station wagon or hatchback.

On Thursday, the police department released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.