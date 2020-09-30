Police investigate possible break-in at Beltline Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a possible break-in at a popular Grand Rapids restaurant.

Grand Rapids Police Department Lt. Terry Dixon told News 8 that shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday officers were called to investigate an intrusion alarm at the Beltline Bar, located at the intersection of Division Avenue and 28th Street SE.

Dixon said it’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Similar crimes have been happening all year. Shops along 28th Street and Alpine Avenue have been popular targets, with car dealerships bearing the brunt of the thefts. The thieves smash their way in — sometimes using a vehicle to ram through a garage door — grab the keys to cars on the lot and then take off. Stolen cars from dealerships have then been used in joyrides or in other smash-and-grabs.

Last week, windows were smashed at three restaurants in Grand Rapids. It’s unclear if the incidents were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.