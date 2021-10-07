Police investigate infant death in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating an infant death in Grand Rapids Thursday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hancock Street SE.

First responders responded to reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

Family members were attempting CPR when they arrived on scene. First responders tried performing life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, GRPD said.

The child, about 1-month-old, was pronounced dead on scene, officials say.

GRPD and Kent County Children’s Protective Services is investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 616.456.3380 or anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.