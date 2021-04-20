Police investigate Grand Rapids cellphone store robbery

Police on the scene of a cellphone store robbery in Grand Rapids on April 20, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a cellphone store robbery on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Tuesday, they said.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the At&T store on the East Beltline near Knapp Street.

Police say several suspects went into the store, took cellphones and ran out. The amount of items they got away with was not disclosed.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.