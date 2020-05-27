Police investigate death in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police investigate a death on Highland Street near Union Avenue (May 27, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a death on the city’s southeast side early Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home on Highland Street near Union Avenue to check on someone’s welfare. When they arrived, they found an adult male dead inside the home.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police did not release the person’s name or age.

