Police investigate crash in SE Grand Rapids; injuries unknown

Police investigate a crash near the intersection of Dickinson Street and Horton Avenue in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a crash in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dickinson Street SE and Horton Avenue SE.

Dickinson is closed between Division and Francis avenues as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Police have not released many details surrounding the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash or if there are any reports of injuries.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.