GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a window was smashed at a local salon early Sunday morning.

Authorities told News 8 they received a call for a break-in just after 7:30 a.m. at Salon RE on the corner of Fulton Street and Congress Avenue SE.

When police arrived they found the front door cracked and a window smashed in at the salon.

There is no word yet if anything was taken from the business.

This incident remains under investigation.