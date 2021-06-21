Police investigate after body found in Grand Rapids

The stretch of Plaster Creek along Burton Street SW in Grand Rapids where a body was found on June 21, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Grand Rapids Monday.

The body of an adult was found near Plaster Creek along Burton Street between Clyde Park Avenue and US-131, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

GRPD did not say exactly when the body was found, who discovered it or how long it is believed to have been there. No information about the person’s identity has yet been released. It wasn’t immediately clear how the person died or whether foul play was involved.