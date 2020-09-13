Police investigate after 7 shot near GR business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after seven people were shot at a business on the southeast side of the city.

Police were called to the East Paris Hookah Lounge on Stahl Drive near East Paris Avenue around 1:28 a.m. Sunday, after someone reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found several shots were fired from inside a business, as well as into that business.

Seven victims showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He is in serious condition, but is stable.

The other six victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They range in age from 21-to-37-years-old.

Police say most of the victims are not cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.