Police investigate after 1 shot in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police near the intersection of Carrier Creek Boulevard and Emerald Avenue NE as they investigate a shooting. (April 22, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Their investigation soon led them to Carrier Creek Boulevard NE just west of Emerald Avenue, where officers set up a perimeter. The News 8 crew at the scene saw several police cruisers and officers carrying long guns there.

GRPD on scene of a shooting in the 800 blk of Carrier Creek NE. Please avoid the area as officers investigate. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) April 22, 2020

Police did not immediately release any information about the victim, that person’s condition, or what may have led up to the shooting. They also didn’t release any suspect information.

