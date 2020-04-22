Closings & Delays
Police investigate after 1 shot in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Grand Rapids police near the intersection of Carrier Creek Boulevard and Emerald Avenue NE as they investigate a shooting. (April 22, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Their investigation soon led them to Carrier Creek Boulevard NE just west of Emerald Avenue, where officers set up a perimeter. The News 8 crew at the scene saw several police cruisers and officers carrying long guns there.

Police did not immediately release any information about the victim, that person’s condition, or what may have led up to the shooting. They also didn’t release any suspect information.

News 8 has a crew on the scene on Carrier Creek and will bring you updates as they become available.

