GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is investigating an accidental death in which a man was crushed under a vehicle Saturday.

Police were on scene on Perkins Avenue NE, between Mason Street NE and Bradford Street NE, Saturday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., an adult man was working under a stationary vehicle when the support failed, a GRPD lieutenant at dispatch told News 8.

The man was crushed. First responders tried to save him, but he died on scene, the lieutenant said.

His name was not released as of Saturday.