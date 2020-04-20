Police: Injuries after 3-car crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a three-vehicle crash in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Franklin Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW.

Police told News 8 that there were reports of injuries. It’s unknown how severe or how many people were injured.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.