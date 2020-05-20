Police identify teen killed in GR hit-and-run crash

The scene of a crash in the area of Dallas Avenue and Watkins Street SE in Grand Rapids on May 14, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen who was killed in a three-car crash last week has been identified.

Police say the victim is 17-year-old Danajiea Gardener of Grand Rapids.

The crash happened May 14 in the area of Dallas Avenue and Watkins Street SE, just west of Martin Luther King Park.

Grand Rapids police say the driver of the first car ran away before first responders arrived. The second car drove away but was soon spotted a few blocks away. The driver of that car was nowhere to be found at the time.

People in the third car waited for emergency responders and cooperated with authorities on the scene.

The 17-year-old girl was a passenger in the first car.

A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash investigation shows the car at the scene and the car found nearby were stolen before the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.