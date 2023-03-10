GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim as Laeveil Walker, 39, of Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. outside the My Place Bar, located near the intersection of Division Avenue and Fair Street SE. When police arrived, they found two men had been shot.

Walker died at the scene. The other person, who sustained several gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital. As of Thursday, the second victim was listed in critical condition.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said it was likely multiple guns were involved. Officers found over 50 shell casings at the crime scene, which spanned a block overnight. The chief said the shooters probably used a Glock switch, a device that effectively turns a semi-automatic handgun into a machine gun.

No arrests have been made in the case.

GRPD’s Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.