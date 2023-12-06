GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man found shot dead in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

He was identified as Lawrence White Jr., 43, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday.

GRPD said an autopsy was completed and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

A jogger spotted White lying along Hall Street near Marshall Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found White had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have an update on the investigation Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

White’s death marked Grand Rapids’ 22nd homicide of 2023, the same as the total for 2022.