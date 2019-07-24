Police identify man pulled from Grand River

Water rescue crews on the Grand River in Grand rapids on July 22, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the body pulled from the Grand River as 44-year-old Alex Huerta of Grand Rapids.

Authorities found Huerta’s body near downtown Grand Rapids Monday evening.

Huerta had been attempting to walk across the river south of the dam when he lost his footing and drowned in the current, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Emergency responders were called to the river around 5:15 p.m. Monday and the body was recovered shortly after 7 p.m. the same day.

Huerta was homeless and was known to police, authorities said. He lived in the area of Fish Ladder Park. His backpack was found on the shore.