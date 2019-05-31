Police ID Wyoming woman killed in US-131 crash

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are identifying the Wyoming woman killed in a weekend crash that also shut down southbound US-131 for more than four hours.

The crash happened around 3:39 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say 30-year-old Lindsay Leigh Jerome was driving south on US-131 south of Hall Street SW amid heavy rains when she lost control. Her vehicle veered into the adjacent lanes, colliding with two other vehicles.

Jerome died at the scene. The drivers of the two other vehicles were not injured and are cooperating with investigators, police say.

Anyone with additional information about the crash information should contact GRPD’s traffic unit at:

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

