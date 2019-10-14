Police ID worker hit, killed on US-131 overpass

A photo of a fatal crash on Hall Street SW over US-131 in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 10, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the lineman who was killed after being hit by a car in a construction area in Grand Rapids last week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the man as 60-year-old Ronald Matthew Hughes of Escanaba.

He was hit and killed Thursday morning on Hall Street SW over US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Police on the scene said Hughes had just finished setting up equipment in the construction zone when it happened. A news release from GRPD said a car tried to drive around a lane closure sign set up to divert traffic and hit Hughes as he was trying to get back into his work truck.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

