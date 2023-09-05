GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a shooting in southwest Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim as Alana Vasquez, 19, who died after a shooting near the intersection of Freeman Avenue SW and Hall Street SW around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Her death has been ruled as a homicide, according to GRPD.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

The police department is asking anyone with information, including videos or photos, to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. If a bullet damaged your car during the shooting, you’re asked to contact GRPD directly.

“Our priority is solving Alana’s murder,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a news release. “We understand that photos and videos may contain evidence of reckless driving, alcohol consumption, and similar offenses. We are focused on information that will lead to justice for Alana and her loved ones, not retroactively investigating these minor crimes, and we need the community’s help to do that. Silent Observer does not disclose sources of information to the police. We are asking for any information—witness statements, photos, videos—to help us solve the egregious murder of a teenager. That is our focus.”