GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have named the victim of a Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids.

Ta’Rique Dodge, 25, died shortly after arriving at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Monday. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, according to police.

Police say they have identified the people involved in the shooting, which happened on McReynolds Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.

There are no other persons of interest, and there is no threat to the public, according to GRPD.