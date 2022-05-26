GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities released the name of the person killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting as 24-year-old Naquie Malik Mitz.

After completing the autopsy, police said the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Cherry Street between Commerce and Division avenues. Mitz was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to GRPD.

The police department has not released any suspect information or said what led to the shooting.

It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested in connection to the case, which the GRPD Major Case Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.