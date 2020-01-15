Police ID suspect in deadly Grand Rapids stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said 52-year-old Lamont Cedric Plair was arraigned in 61st District Court on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police did not say when Plair was taken into custody or how he may have known the victim.

An undated courtesy photo of Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter.

Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter, 55, of Grand Rapids, was killed around 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Bates Street near Neland Avenue SE. Police say there was some sort of altercation before the stabbing.

Friends recalled Hunter as kind and caring.