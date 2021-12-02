Police ID men killed in shooting at GR home

Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting on Stafford Avenue SW that killed two people and injured a third. (Nov. 25, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the names of the two people who were killed in a shooting at Grand Rapids home on the day before Thanksgiving.

They are 34-year-old Victor Alfonso Bustamante-Meza and 23-year-old Artemio Zacarius-Ortiz, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The third person who was shot is expected to survive, police said Thursday. That person’s name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Nov. 24 on Stafford Avenue SW near Burton Street. A man who lives across the street previously told News 8 he heard lots of yelling and shouting and his wife then heard gunfire.

Police have so far not said exactly what happened, telling News 8 last week that it was not a case of domestic violence but not explaining further. There has been no word of any arrests, but police have said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.