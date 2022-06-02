GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim in Monday’s shooting on the city’s southeast side as 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross. After completing an autopsy, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Ross’ death a homicide.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday on Dallas Avenue SE between Fisk Road SE and Hall Street SE. It’s near the intersection of Hall Street SE and Fuller Avenue SE.

Neighbors told News 8 that they woke up to a loud screaming fight, followed by at least two dozen gunshots. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon, no suspect information had been released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made in the case.

The GRPD Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.