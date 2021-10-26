Police ID man shot, killed in Grand Rapids; death ruled homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Friday night.

On Tuesday, Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The police department said officers were called around 9:15 p.m. Friday for a report of gunshots near the intersection of Highland Street SE and Cass Avenue SE.

While responding, officers were told that a man who had been shot was being taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to GRPD.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.