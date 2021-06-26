Police ID man shot and killed in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting death near the intersection of Madison Avenue SE and 28th Street. (June 26, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Friday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Department discovered a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Madison Avenue SE and 28th Street.

He died on scene, police say.

GRPD identified him Saturday as Arthur Deonte Brown, a 33-year-old man from Detroit.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call investigators at 616.456.3380 or the Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

