Police ID man shot and killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Friday.
Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Department discovered a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Madison Avenue SE and 28th Street.
He died on scene, police say.
GRPD identified him Saturday as Arthur Deonte Brown, a 33-year-old man from Detroit.
The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call investigators at 616.456.3380 or the Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.