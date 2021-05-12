Police ID man killed in hit-and-run crash in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim as 33-year-old John Paul Hernandez, of Grand Rapids.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 28th Street SE. Hernandez was crossing 28th near Union Avenue when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

He was found lying in the center turn lane when authorities arrived on scene. They tried to save him, but Hernandez died on the scene.

The suspect vehicle that fled from the crash is described as possibly being a white Audi A7 manufactured between 2011 and 2014 with front-end damage.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Traffic Unit: Officer Andy Bingel at 616.456.3414 or abingel@grcity.us; Officer Justin Ewald at 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us; or Officer Wally Tett at 616.456.3320 or wtett@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer 616.774.2345 www.silentobserver.org.