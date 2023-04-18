Police at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 28th Street and Englewood Avenue. (April 14, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids Friday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim as Julius Hight, 20.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of Batchawana Street and Shangrai-La Drive, near the intersection of 28th Street and Englewood Avenue.

A man and a teenage boy were walking down the sidewalk when they were shot, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said. He said there were dozens of shell casings at the scene.

On Saturday morning, police said Hight died at the hospital and a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

GRPD said the suspect was wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.