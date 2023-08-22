GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids has been identified by police.

Paul Anthony Pearson, 18, was the man shot on Burton Street SW between Division and Buchanan avenues around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled Pearson’s death a homicide.

Police say they have identified a person of interest.

It is not known what led up to the shooting. GRPD’s Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.