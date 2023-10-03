GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released the name of a man who died after a stabbing early Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim as 53-year-old Larone Crenshaw.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, police said.

The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Division Avenue and Sutton Street SW, according to GRPD.

Officers said they found Crenshaw on the sidewalk with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police did not release any suspect information Tuesday, nor did they say whether they had made any arrests.