GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a large police presence in southwest Grand Rapids as authorities execute a search warrant Thursday morning.

It’s happening near the intersection of Liberty Street SW and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW, south of Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Authorities near the scene of Liberty Street SW and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW in Grand Rapids Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it is not connected to Thursday’s deadly shooting on Division Avenue.

Grand Rapids Public Schools said the elementary school has been placed on a “yellow lockdown” as police execute the search warrant.

