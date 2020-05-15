Police department prepares for rally in downtown GR Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department said it’s prepared for a rally which is planned to be held in downtown Monday.

Organizers are calling the event American Patriot Rally —Sheriffs Speak Out. It’s scheduled to be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. Organizers said they want to show their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

GRPD said officers will be at the event to ensure the safety of participants and the public. The department added it’s in no way associated with or participating in the event, which organizers says is being supported by law enforcement.

“I and our entire department fully support the right to free speech and expression,” Chief Eric Payne said in a news release Friday. “There are expectations for those exercising that right to do so in a safe manner. This group, as with all others that hold expressive speech events in our city, will be held to that same standard.”

The department is also reminding people who do not need to leave their homes for work or essential needs should follow the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.