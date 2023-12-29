GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of a woman at a Grand Rapids apartment complex earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were called to Southview Apartments on College Avenue NE near the intersection of Leonard Street NE shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on a report of someone with a head injury.

When they arrived, they found a man had been stabbed. He was hospitalized.

Another man was soon arrested.

While at the apartment complex, police found two people who appeared to have overdosed. It’s unclear whether that situation was related to the stabbing.

One of the people, a 53-year-old Yushonda Noble, died at the scene. After an autopsy, the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, police said. A spokesperson for GRPD would not provide further information on her cause of death.

The other person, a male whose age was not released by police, was hospitalized.

Both he and the man who was stabbed were last listed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

The name of the man who was arrested has not been released. The GRPD spokesperson would not clarify Friday whether or not he is also a suspect in Noble’s death, saying only that “the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Police said Wednesday that some sort of fight had broken out during a gathering at the apartment. They said Friday that they are still investigating what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Noble’s death brings the total number of homicides in Grand Rapids in 2023 to 24, News 8 records show.