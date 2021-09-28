Police clear scene of ‘critical incident’ in Grand Rapids

Police responding to an incident in the 2100 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE on Sept. 28, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have left the scene of what they described as a “critical incident” in Grand Rapids after apparently taking at least one person into custody.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said in a tweet it was “operating a critical incident” in the 2100 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE south of Burton Street. It did not explain the nature of that incident, nor did it say whether anyone had been injured.

A News 8 crew on scene saw police remove someone from a home along Kalamazoo Avenue and put them in handcuffs. GRPD did not immediately explain who that person was or why they were taken into custody.

Around 12:30 p.m., police left the scene and the road reopened.