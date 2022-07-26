GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom will release his review of the department and policy proposals Tuesday morning.

Winstrom will present his plans during the Grand Rapids City Commission’s Committee of the Whole at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The meeting agenda says, “Winstrom will present his community-informed review and plans for change in police policies, procedures, training staffing/deployment and a roadmap for implementation that will chart a new course for community safety in Grand Rapids.”

It comes after the Michigan Department of Civil Rights filed formal charges against GRPD, including in the case where officers held an 11-year-old Black girl at gunpoint, which prompted the creation of a new GRPD youth policy.

Winstrom, previously a Chicago police commander, took the helm of the police department in March.