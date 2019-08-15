Police chase ends in crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are reports of multiple injuries and people taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash early Thursday morning.

Kent County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that around 3:30 a.m. Thursday deputies were pursuing a stolen car when the driver crashed into a pole near the corner of 28th Street and East Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Dispatchers could not confirm how many people were hurt or how many were taken into custody.

