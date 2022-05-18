GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was barricaded in a home on Caulfield Avenue for two hours before being arrested by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Capt. Terry Dixon said police received a call at 12:05 p.m. of gunshots and a vehicle fleeing at a high speed. Shortly after, police received a call from people who were in that vehicle, reporting that they had been shot at and then sped away quickly. They reported that they saw the shooter go into a residence on Caulfield Avenue between Beacon Street and B Street.

Police responded to the address and surrounded the home. There were three people inside. Two came out on their own right away, but the third stayed in the home.

Police on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, where there were reported of a suspected barricaded in a home. (May 18, 2022)

GRPD, special response, crisis negotiation, K-9 and other units responded and attempted to coax the suspect out of the home. After two hours, the suspect came out and was taken into custody.

Capt. Dixon said no one was hurt and there is no threat to the public. He said there is no indication that it is related to any recent shootings.

They also have not said what connection the suspect had to the home, if any.

GRPD is investigating the incident.