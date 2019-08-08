Photos released by Grand Rapids police of a man suspected of setting up a video camera in a public restroom in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 8, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who’s suspected of setting up a video camera in a public bathroom in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police posted pictures of the man, who they say was captured on the video recording in mid-July, on Facebook Thursday. The location of the bathroom in which the camera was set up was not released.

Police also released several photos of the man’s tattoos.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616.456.3982 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or online at silentobserver.com.

